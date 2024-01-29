Kestrel Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 144,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.49% of American Vanguard as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 58.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 9.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AVD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.91. 56,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,331. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $313.66 million, a P/E ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 1.03.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,354.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,503 shares of company stock valued at $128,604 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

