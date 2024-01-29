Kestrel Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Perficient makes up about 2.5% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Perficient worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRFT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,919 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,634 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.09. 35,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,318. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

