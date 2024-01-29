Kestrel Investment Management Corp Invests $4.68 Million in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 122,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000. Integra LifeSciences comprises approximately 3.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 40.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,307. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $60.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

