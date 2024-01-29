Kestrel Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Radian Group accounts for 3.8% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.15% of Radian Group worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 854.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 86,048 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NYSE RDN traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 228,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,628. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

