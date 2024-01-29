Kestrel Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Gibraltar Industries accounts for about 4.7% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Gibraltar Industries worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.88. The company had a trading volume of 37,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,090. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $390.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

