Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target to $31.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FFIN. Stephens cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

FFIN stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

