Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target to $27.00

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNOB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $897.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,704.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

