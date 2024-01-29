Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target to $34.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INBK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $31.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 101,984.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,516 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

