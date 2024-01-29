Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $127.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.69.

BX opened at $124.57 on Friday. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,828 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

