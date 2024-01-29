Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KWHIY opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.12). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

