Kaspa (KAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.38 Billion

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $2.38 billion and approximately $15.17 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,494,154,098 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,489,010,900.056892 with 22,489,000,857.254955 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.10401126 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $13,772,329.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

