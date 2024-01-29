Jump Financial LLC Trims Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.07.

NYSE:ROP opened at $549.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $554.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

