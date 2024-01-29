Jump Financial LLC Sells 9,378 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of IonQ worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at $28,845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IonQ by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after buying an additional 330,481 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 109,213 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 222.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

IonQ Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IONQ opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $970,234.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 646,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,965.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.