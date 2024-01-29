Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 314.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,424 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hess by 581.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,824 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $113,801,000. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,806,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $95,704,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $144.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HES

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.