Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 445,419 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 445,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 197,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

