Jump Financial LLC Purchases 39,565 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 433.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 57.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 60.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $131.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.89 and a 52-week high of $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Further Reading

