Jump Financial LLC Invests $6.23 Million in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,114,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,780,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 338,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 118,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,192 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCID. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $2.77 on Monday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. Lucid Group’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

