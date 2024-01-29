Jump Financial LLC Has $9.10 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3,527.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553,221 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,568,940,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 51.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $16.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 272.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

