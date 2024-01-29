Jump Financial LLC Has $5.84 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,929 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,043,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ally Financial by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,652,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,077,000 after buying an additional 501,486 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Shares of ALLY opened at $37.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

