Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 290,945 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 290,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,000. NextEra Energy comprises 0.6% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 71,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $58.57 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

