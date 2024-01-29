Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $123.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average of $104.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $130.97.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

