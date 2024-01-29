Jump Financial LLC Buys 130,047 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 73.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,047 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 1,197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lincoln National by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LNC shares. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

