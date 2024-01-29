Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 333,739 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 333,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,000. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $174,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $34.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

