Jump Financial LLC Acquires 79,499 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 611.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $130.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.48. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

