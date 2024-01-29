JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,938 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.48. 1,356,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,952. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

