JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $29.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LUV. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

