JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Stake Boosted by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 239,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,929 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 128.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,554,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

JAVA traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 34,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,751. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $489.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.