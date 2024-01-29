JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.07% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 80,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS BBUS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.08. 150,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.