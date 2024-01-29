Johnson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Johnson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,791,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,445. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.31%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

