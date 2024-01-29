Johnson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWX. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,982,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,109 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 46,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $57.01.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

