Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,818,000 after acquiring an additional 444,668 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,754,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.39. 1,010,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,598. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $75.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.