JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $27.88

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.88, but opened at $27.10. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 242,424 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.30 price target for the company.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JKS

JinkoSolar Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.66.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.63. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,895,000 after acquiring an additional 493,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after buying an additional 803,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after buying an additional 150,262 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.