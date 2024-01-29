JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.30 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKS

JinkoSolar Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.66. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $58.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.63. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,895,000 after acquiring an additional 493,976 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 631.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 35,915 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.