JFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 989 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

JFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 37,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.49. 92,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $424.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $49.09.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.