JFG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.97. 410,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,274. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.