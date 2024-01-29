JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 94.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

