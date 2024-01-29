Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 708,376 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 708,376 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $15,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BDX traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $237.07. The stock had a trading volume of 206,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,585. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

