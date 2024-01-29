Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,270 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 15.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $3.67 on Monday, reaching $223.43. 76,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,608. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.52 and a 52 week high of $230.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.91 and a 200 day moving average of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.83.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

