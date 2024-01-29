Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,830 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.40. 391,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.