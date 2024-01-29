Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of 3M by 9.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of 3M by 15.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 24,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MMM traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $96.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,893. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average is $100.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.51%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

