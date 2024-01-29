Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.45. 127,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,901. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

