Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock traded down $9.39 on Monday, hitting $199.16. The stock had a trading volume of 522,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,287. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.19 and a 200 day moving average of $164.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $212.52.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Read Our Latest Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.