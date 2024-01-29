Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $289.44 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,835 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 2.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Amphenol worth $289,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.44. 375,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $103.07. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

