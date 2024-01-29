Jensen Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,980 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 1.7% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Moody’s worth $210,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,114. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $386.99. 113,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,564. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $396.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

