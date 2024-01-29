Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 43,235 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 2.6% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $326,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,499. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.97 and a 1-year high of $209.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.