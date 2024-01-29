Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) to “Buy”

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZIM. Bank of America upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.02. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

