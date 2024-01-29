JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Down 3.5%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.03. 3,134,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,647,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.60.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,995 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 277.4% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,500 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,564,000 after acquiring an additional 323,622 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 110.2% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

