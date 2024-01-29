Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Barclays

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JAZZ. UBS Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.90.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $3.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.12. 295,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,096. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $158.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.05 and a 200-day moving average of $128.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after buying an additional 273,764 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after buying an additional 224,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after buying an additional 222,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after buying an additional 218,893 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

