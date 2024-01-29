Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 200.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,979 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,045,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,383,000 after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.49. 42,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,002. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

