James J. Burns & Company LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532,324 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,694,000 after buying an additional 97,408 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,035,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,461,000 after buying an additional 551,571 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $115.16. The stock had a trading volume of 319,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $117.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

